Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Midland Evangelical Free Church
7221 Jefferson Ave.
Midland, MI
Midland, MI - Jacqueline Ann Elrick, 80, of Midland, MI, formerly of Pennsylvania and Delaware, passed away Saturday morning, May 11, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center. She was born on March 30, 1939 in West Grove, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Grace (Angle) Brewster and Robert Elrick. She was employed by Dr. Arminio in Delaware for 35 years as a medical secretary. Jacqueline was a lifelong member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, making many dear friends over the years. She was an avid fan of Jeopardy and of doing the New York Times crossword puzzle. Jacqueline was an accomplished cook. The thing she loved the most was being around her family.

Surviving are sisters: Peggy (John) Wharton and Roberta Elrick; nephew John (Amy) Wharton; great-nephews John VI, Benjamin and Peter, also surviving is her nephew-in-law David Mattson and many cousins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her niece Veronica Mattson.

Memorial services for Jacqueline will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 from the Midland Evangelical Free Church, 7221 Jefferson Ave, Midland MI 48642. Pastor Gib Giblin will officiate. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Midland Evangelical Free Church. Funeral arrangements for Jacqueline have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors 1200 W Wheeler St, Midland Mi 48640.
Published in The News Journal on May 16, 2019
