Jacqueline "Jacquie" Anne Zilliox
Lewes - Jacqueline "Jacquie" Anne Zilliox, age 72 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at home. She was born on November 30, 1947 in Lexington, VA, daughter of the late Roger and Thelma (Ault) Scatchard.
Jacquie was an accountant, holding positions at Catholic Charities, Genmab Inc, and Knoll Pharmaceutical (Division of BASF). Her interests were many and varied and included riding her bike around the neighborhood, crafts, tennis, volleyball, and soccer. She was also a jigsaw puzzle master. Jacquie was a member of the Oakwood Village Craft Club, the President and coach of the Mt. Olive, NJ Soccer Club, and President of the PTA at Chester M. Stevens Mt. Olive Middle School. Above all, Jacquie cherished time spent with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Jacquie is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, H. Michael Zilliox of Lewes, DE; her son, Mikee Zilliox of Washington, NJ; her daughter, Danielle Phillips of Hampton, NJ; her grandchildren: Gage Phillips and Lily Phillips, both of Hampton, NJ; her sisters: Karen Eichorn of Leornardtown, MD and Sue Milligan of Cresco, PA.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. A celebration of Jacquie's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Jacquie's memory to the Tunnell Cancer Center, Tunnell Cancer Center, ATTN: Carol Hunt, 18947 John J. Williams Highway, Suite 101, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020