|
|
Jacqueline Bartolomeo Dempsey
Wilmington - Jacqueline Bartolomeo Dempsey, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born December 14, 1962 in Camden, NJ.
She was the daughter of Ralph Sr. and Rita Bartolomeo. She spent her early years in Southwest Philadelphia, loved by so many. She grew up with her brother, the late Ralph Bartolomeo, Jr. She lived for her family and especially her children.
She is survived by her children, Anthony Quattro III (Kate), Nicholas Quattro (Becky), Samantha Dempsey and Lynda Dempsey (Khalil). She also has three granddaughters, whom she adored, Lillian, Natalia and Mckenna.
Jackie touched so many people throughout her work life, starting at Claymont Super Fresh, where she worked for 15 years and ending at Brandywine Senior Living, where she was one of the best caregivers and will surely be missed. Jackie was known as not only the sweetest, kindest, gentlest lady but, she was also a fighter who once beat cancer 10 years ago and would also go to war for anyone she loved. She wouldn't want us to mourn her, but to celebrate her life, the life of Mom Mom Jack. And, if you don't know, now you know…..
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10am to 11am at Gebhart Funeral Home, 3401 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11am. Burial will be private.
To offer condolences, please visit:
gebhartfuneralhomes.com
302-798-7726
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020