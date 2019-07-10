Jacqueline "Jackie" F. Brooks



Newark, DE - Jacqueline F. Brooks "Jackie", 70, of Newark, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Manor Care Nursing Home.



Jackie was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Rose (Haney) and Clarence Rentz. She was a graduate of Newark High School and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Diamond State Post. In addition to her parents, Jackie was predeceased by her daughter, Leslie Heckel in 2014.



Jackie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jerry R. Brooks; her son, Anthony B. and his wife, Karen of Joppa, MD; her daughters, Shannon N. Brooks of Havre de Grace, MD and Siobhan Garrett of Newark; her grandchildren, Ashley M. Fuhr (Michael), Jerry, Kevin, Destiny and Jackie; her sisters, Margaret Thompson of Newark, Shirley Davis of Tucson, AZ and Geraldine Yonker of TN, and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 PM at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, where friends may call after 1 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be mailed to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Processing Center, P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958, or the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com. Published in The News Journal on July 10, 2019