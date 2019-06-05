|
|
Jacqueline M. Kanofsky (nee Levey)
Wilmington - Age 95, passed away June 2, 2019.
Born August 2, 1923 in Westwood, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Birdie Levey. Jackie attended Westwood High School in Westwood, NJ, graduating in 1941. She worked in NYC as a young woman, and in 1945, as a USO Volunteer, she met her husband and lifelong partner, Alan Kanofsky. They were married on February 24, 1946 and soon after, moved to Kennett Square, PA.
Alan and Jackie; his father, Joseph Kanofsky; and his twin brother, Burton Kanofsky owned and operated Square Hardware in Kennett Square for many years. When Square Hardware was sold, Jackie worked on the finance team at The Crowell Corporation in Newport, DE until her retirement in 1990.
Jackie and Alan enjoyed socializing, parties, theater, vacations, and "hanging out" with their many friends. For many years, Jackie faithfully attended adult learning classes at the Osher Academy of Lifelong Learning at the University of Delaware. She and a group of retired women played card games together, went on outings, dined out, and loved adventures. Jackie traveled often, managing to visit a good part of the world.
She adored spending time with, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and traveled to visit them whenever she could.
Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Alan; her parents; and her sister, June; she is survived by her brother, Allan Levey (Barbara); her children, Linda Kanofsky Trinidad (Thomas), Lee Kane (Susan), and Steven Kanofsky (Deborah); her grandchildren, Elise Hollingsworth Jewell, Lauren Hollingsworth Dorsey (Andrew), Samantha Kanofsky, Hanna Kanofsky Goericke (Fabian), Benjamin and Daniel Kane; her great-grandchildren, Shane and Danielle Dorsey, John "Jack" Jewell, and Clara and Rio Goericke; brother-in-law, Eugene Kane; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Beth Emeth Memorial Park, 1220 Faulkland Road, Wilmington, DE 19805. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to The Jewish War Veterans of USA, 1811 R Street NW, Washington, DC 20009.
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal on June 5, 2019