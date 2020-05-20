Jacqueline "Jackie" McDonaldOn Sunday, May 10, 2020, Jacqueline (Jackie) McDonald; Loving wife and mother of 4, passed away at the age of 66. She was born May 22, 1953 in Wilmington, Delaware to Norma and Floyd Holmes.She later married her husband of 47 years, Delroy (Kevin) McDonald. Together they raised their sons, Kevin Jr., Oshay, Devon and daughter Rashonda.She was always giving and willing to help anyone as much as she possibly could. She had a bubbly personality and an infectious laugh that was one of a kind.She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Holmes; mother, Norma Holmes; brothers, Arnold Johnson, Jerome Holmes, Kevin Holmes; sisters, Diane Jackson, Patricia Holmes; and nephews, Damien Holmes and Medford Tyree Holmes.She is survived by her husband, Delroy (Kevin); children, Kevin, Jr., Oshay, Devon and Rashonda; sisters, Sandra Duane and Pamela; grandchildren, Chastity, Christmas, Shayonna, Kevin, Hazel, Shaki, Shavayla, Aiden, Skylar, Carter, Oshay, Liam and a host of other cousins, nieces and nephews.She will be truly missed and forever in our hearts.Interment will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 27 in Silverbrook Cemetery.(302) 377-6906