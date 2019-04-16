|
Jacqueline Ruth Benicky
Wilmington - Jacqueline Ruth Benicky, age 57, of Wilmington, DE went home to the Lord on April 12, 2019. Jackie was the true testament of a person you want to be around. She was a committed Christian, and a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Those who knew her best describe her as loving, giving, selfless, loyal and kind. She was very active at Five Rivers Church in Elkton, MD where she was involved in the worship team, women's ministry, and wherever else she was needed. Jackie enjoyed scrapbooking, trips to the beach, and her bi-annual trips to Williamsburg, VA. Her passing leaves a huge void in the lives of all who were blessed to know her. Until they all meet again in Heaven, her memory will live on in their hearts and lives.
Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Paul M. Benicky; her son, Jared P. Benicky; her daughter, Jocelyn M. Allen (Darrell); her sisters: Amy Stevenson (Bill), Lynn Montgomery, and Wendi Miller (Raymond); and her precious grandchildren: Ariel, Luke, and Ben Allen. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Carrie Watson.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, April 17 from 6-9 PM and again on Thursday, April 18 from 10-11 AM at Five Rivers Church, 290 White Hall Road, Elkton, MD 21921. A service in celebration of Jackie's life will follow the second visitation time at 11 AM on April 18. Jackie will be laid to rest at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Port Penn, DE. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
