Jacqueline S. "Jackie" Rossi
New Castle - Jacqueline S. Rossi, age 75, of New Castle, DE passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Seasons Hospice with her family by her side.
Jackie retired from MBNA in 2005. Nothing was more important to Jackie than family; she was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Jackie was predeceased by her husband Sal, son Christopher, siblings Irv and Nancy, and parents Mary and Harvey, Sr. Stryker. She is survived by her children, Chip and Tracy Rossi of Wilmington, DE, Stephanie and Chris Hansell of Middletown, DE and Michael and Andrea Rossi of Wilmington, DE; grandchildren, Jenna, Nicholas, Emily, David, Sarah, Luke, Matthew, and Jack; siblings Romayne Galvin, Margaret DeLucia, Bill Stryker, Sally Jastram, Jane Killman, Mark Stryker; and extended family and friends.
Services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made in Jackie's name to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 345 Bear Christian Rd., Bear, DE 19701 or Seasons Hospice 220 Continental Dr. Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from May 23 to May 25, 2020.