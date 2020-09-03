Jacqueline Smith



Jacqueline V. Smith, daughter of the late Homer and Elizabeth Sammons, wife of the late Booker T. Smith departed this life on August 25, 2020 at the age of 86. Jacqueline was born and raised in Wilmington Delaware and graduated from Delaware State University. She is survived by her five children, four grandchildren, two brothers. Viewing will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 8:00 - 10:00 am at Congo Funeral Home, 201 North Gray Avenue, Wilmington, DE. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 11:00 -12:00 noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1012 French Street, Wilmington, DE . Burial will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE









