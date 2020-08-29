Jacquelyn D. Winslow
West Grove - Jacquelyn D. Winslow, age 100, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 at Jenner's Pond Retirement Community. Born in Savannah, GA, Jacquelyn was the daughter of the late Ruth (Milliken) and John Dixon. She attended nursing school at the Wilson Memorial Hospital and received her R.N., going on to practice nursing at IBM. In addition to working as a nurse, she was a homemaker for her three daughters. In addition to her parents, Jacquelyn is predeceased by her husband, Howard W. "Don" Winslow, and her daughter, Louise Yeatman.
Jacquelyn is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Kathleen and James Gardner of Wilmington, DE and Malinda and Roland Harris of Bento Springs, FL; her grandchildren, Machon Horton, Wayne Yeatman, Andy, Chris and Jackie Moore, Roland and Tiffany Harris, and Royce Davenport; twenty great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at 3:30pm with a memorial service beginning at 4pm on Friday September 4th, 2020 at the Mealey Funeral Homes, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Cornish, Maine. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road Kanab, Utah 84741-5000 or online at https://bestfriends.org/contact-us
.