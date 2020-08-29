1/1
Jacquelyn D. Winslow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacquelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacquelyn D. Winslow

West Grove - Jacquelyn D. Winslow, age 100, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 at Jenner's Pond Retirement Community. Born in Savannah, GA, Jacquelyn was the daughter of the late Ruth (Milliken) and John Dixon. She attended nursing school at the Wilson Memorial Hospital and received her R.N., going on to practice nursing at IBM. In addition to working as a nurse, she was a homemaker for her three daughters. In addition to her parents, Jacquelyn is predeceased by her husband, Howard W. "Don" Winslow, and her daughter, Louise Yeatman.

Jacquelyn is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Kathleen and James Gardner of Wilmington, DE and Malinda and Roland Harris of Bento Springs, FL; her grandchildren, Machon Horton, Wayne Yeatman, Andy, Chris and Jackie Moore, Roland and Tiffany Harris, and Royce Davenport; twenty great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at 3:30pm with a memorial service beginning at 4pm on Friday September 4th, 2020 at the Mealey Funeral Homes, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Cornish, Maine. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road Kanab, Utah 84741-5000 or online at https://bestfriends.org/contact-us.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
03:30 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved