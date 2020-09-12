1/1
Jadwiga Pstrusinska
1937 - 2020
Jadwiga Pstrusinska

Newark - Jadwiga Pstrusinka - Born: October 15, 1937 in Warsaw, Poland - Died: September 11, 2020, following a long hard-fought battle against several illnesses, passed away this morning at home at her daughter's side. She is survived by her only child Barbara Ondich, son-in-law Steve Ondich, grandsons, Ben and Alex Bassano and 4 year old great-grandson Max Bassano who she adored very much.

After immigrating to the United State from Poland in 1981, which was her ultimate dream, she became a proud US Citizen. Jadwiga opened Yada's Tailoring Shop in Wilmington, DE where she worked until she was 76 years old. She will be remembered as the greatest mother and grandmother!

The family would like to thank Bayada Hospice for their care and compassion during these difficult times.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make donations to Cancer Research. To send condolences visit:www.mccreryandharra.com.




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

