Jame L. Bailey
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jame's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jame L. Bailey

Newark - James Lee Bailey, 88, of Bear and Lewes Delaware passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday May 1, 2020. He was born on March 1932 in Chester, PA. James graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in Camden, DE and retired from the State of Delaware. He served in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Sanborn during the Korean War.

James enjoyed gardening, bicycling, sailing, and spending time at his beach home in Lewes. James also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his beloved dog, Lucy.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley M. Bailey, his parents, James and Madeline Bailey (Shockley), his brother, Donald R. Bailey and his Sister, Elizabeth A. Davis. He is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Bailey and her longtime companion Miguel Alvarez and Brenda Treible and her husband Jeffrey, all of Bear; his grandchildren Tyler and longtime companion Kara, Kylie and Madelyn.

Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will occur at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project P. O Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/In-Honor.

For online condolences, please visit :

www.beesonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beeson Funeral Home
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
3024531900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved