|
|
James A. "Jimmy" Alexander
Galena - James A. "Jimmy" Alexander (a.k.a "Dutch"), age 76, died February 20, 2020 at South Miami Hospital with his wife by his side.
Jimmy graduated from Henry C. Conrad, class of '62. He joined the navy after high school, serving for 2 years aboard the USS Wasp. Jimmy worked for DuPont, spending most of his career at Chestnut Run before retirement at age 55. He spent his long retirement (Jimmy liked to add he'd been retired almost as long as he'd worked) fishing and hunting.
Jimmy was predeceased by his parents, William A., Jr. and Edith Alexander. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; brothers Robert (Janet) and William, III (Olivia M.); "adopted" son Bryan Keith; as well as oldest niece Lesa Alexander Boyle and other special nieces and nephews.
A visitation will begin at 10 am on Friday, February 28 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 with a service at 11:30. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park.
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020