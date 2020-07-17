James A. Baker



Maryville, TN - James A. Baker passed away peacefully in his home on July 13, 2020, in Maryville, Tennessee. Jim, or Uncle Jimmy, was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts on February 8, 1942, and instantly became the beloved younger brother of his sister Myra.



Jim was known for his storied adventures and cheerful optimism. He was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts, reaching the level of MBA in 1987. He worked in Boston as a private investigator and was proud to be a licensed firearms instructor. Jim also spent time in eastern Kentucky and was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel. Jim moved to Delaware in 2007 to complete the family of Bonnie, Sarah, and Hannah. He was a loving husband, step-father, uncle, and brother, and he kept in touch with family and friends across the country.



Jim was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and became a favorite member of local boxing groups for Parkinson's patients. He took great joy in reading and discussing the Old and New Testaments. He was never shy about telling those whom he loved how much he cared for and appreciated them, and he is deeply missed by them today.



Jim is survived by his wife of twelve years, Bonnie Falchuk-Baker, step-daughters Sarah and Hannah Falchuk, son Mark Baker, and daughter Dawn Baker. He is also survived by his sister Dr. Myra Shayevitz and her husband Dr. Berton Shayevitz, by his niece Dr. Jessie Shayevitz-Kellman and her husband Dr. Robert Kellman and their sons Noah and Sam, and by his nephew Adam Shayevitz and his wife, artist and teacher Dana Levin, and their children Max and Golda, as well as Dr. Tina Shayevitz and her husband Dr. Erik Bengsten and their children Lionel and August. He is predeceased by two earlier wives and his parents, Dr. Harry Baker and Rose Saltman Baker.



Donations can be made to the Jim Baker Memorial Fund with Rock Steady Boxing Cornerstone through paypal.me/rsbcornerstone or by mailing a check to Cornerstone Martial Arts, c/o Rock Steady Boxing Cornerstone, 406 Lantana Drive, Hockessin, DE 19707.









