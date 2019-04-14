|
James A. Bernardo
Wilmington - James A. "Jimmy" Bernardo, age 88, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Christiana Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late Joseph and Filomena Bernardo. Jimmy grew up in New York City and later returned to his hometown where he met the love of his life Mary Torchia, and they married in 1954. Jimmy served in the Army during the Korean War. After moving to Delaware, Jimmy worked for Electric Hose and Rubber. He later opened his own auto glass business that he ran until retirement.
After sharing 64 years of marriage Mary predeceased Jimmy in 2018. He is also predeceased by his siblings, Dominick, Ralph, Nicholas, Al, Jean Paolinelli, and John. He is survived by his daughter Jean Bernardo with whom he lived, siblings Angela Carbonaro and Benny Bernardo (Florence), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at 12 noon at Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. Interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019