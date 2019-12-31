Resources
James A. DeStafney Sr.

James A. DeStafney Sr. Obituary
James A. DeStafney, Sr.

Wilmington - James A. DeStafney, Sr. "Alex", age 41, passed away on December 30, 2019 at Hillside Center.

He was born in Wilmington, DE to Judith DeStafney and the late James L. DeStafney, Jr. Alex was a graduate of DelCastle High School and Del-Tech Community College where he received his Associates Degree in Construction Management. He owned True Vision Builders and loved Philly Sports Teams, especially the Eagles.

Alex is survived by his son, James "A. J." DeStafney, his mother Judith DeStafney, his brother, Jeffrey R. DeStafney, his grandmother, Jeannette S. Jarrell, his uncle and aunt, Richard and Sandra Jarrell, his cousins, Richard Jarrell, Jr. and Timothy Jarrell and his sons.

The family would like to express their thanks to Hillside Center and Seasons Hospice for the care they provided to Alex.

Service and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Huntington Disease Society of America, 505 Eight Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
