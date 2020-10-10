1/
James A. Gitney
James A. Gitney

Newark, DE - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James Andrew Gitney, of Newark, Delaware, at the age of 86.

James served in the Army Air Core and Air Force from 1951-1955 as an Automotive Serviceman and acquired the rank of Staff Sergeant. James and his future wife Mauricette met in France in 1953 and were married in 1954. They had 3 children, James, followed by Katherine and then Thomas. The family moved to Elkton, MD in 1955 and settled permanently in Newark, DE in 1958.

James enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and sailing.

James is survived by his spouse, Mauricette Larose Gitney; his children, James Gitney and Katherine Falu; his grandchildren, Krystal Cockerham, Nicole Gitney, Jessica Gitney, James Gitney; and 4 great grandchildren.

Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate). To send messages of condolence to Jim's family visit www.mccreryandharra.com.




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
