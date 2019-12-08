Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Resources
More Obituaries for James Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Reed


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Reed Obituary
James A. Reed

Newark - James A. Reed, age 93, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

He served in the US Army during WWII and worked for Electric Hose and Rubber in Wilmington and retired from Congoleum Corporation in Marcus Hook, PA.

James is survived by his daughter, Christine Hascup (Richard); his grandson, Kevin Hascup (Erin) and his great-grandchildren, Evie and Finley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Poccynek) Reed.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10:30am - 11:30am at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will be held privately with his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Wilmington VA Medical Center, 1601 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19805 or to St. Francis Hospital, c/o St. Francis Philanthropy, 701 N. Clayton Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -