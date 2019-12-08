|
|
James A. Reed
Newark - James A. Reed, age 93, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
He served in the US Army during WWII and worked for Electric Hose and Rubber in Wilmington and retired from Congoleum Corporation in Marcus Hook, PA.
James is survived by his daughter, Christine Hascup (Richard); his grandson, Kevin Hascup (Erin) and his great-grandchildren, Evie and Finley.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Poccynek) Reed.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10:30am - 11:30am at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will be held privately with his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Wilmington VA Medical Center, 1601 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19805 or to St. Francis Hospital, c/o St. Francis Philanthropy, 701 N. Clayton Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.
Doherty Funeral Home
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019