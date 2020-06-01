James Albert "Jocko" Jones
A funeral services will be held at 11AM on June 3, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center 501 W. 28th Street, Wilm, DE 19802. His interment will be held at Delaware Veterans Cemetery. www.congofuneralhome.com
A funeral services will be held at 11AM on June 3, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center 501 W. 28th Street, Wilm, DE 19802. His interment will be held at Delaware Veterans Cemetery. www.congofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.