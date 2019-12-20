|
James Allen Cartmell
Newark - James Allen Cartmell, age 60, of Newark, DE, died on Thursday December 12, 2019, with little suffering after a brain hemorrhage.
James attended Lincoln School in St. Louis MO, and Meadowood School in Newark, DE. He graduated from Elwyn Institute Media Campus. James worked for 16 years at Elwyn Delaware's Work Center. He then worked for 22 years at MBNA subsequently Bank of America in the Support Services Program. James resided at a Bancroft Home for Life with three great roommates and a very supportive and caring staff.
Active in the community, James served for many years on the Delaware Developmental Disabilities Council. As part of this service, he made an appearance to testify before the United States Congress.
Church was an important part of James' life. He regularly attended Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon.
James was an enthusiastic bowler and bocce player, and competed for many years in the Special Olympics. He also enjoyed singing and performing with the Joyful Noise Choir. Most of all, James loved to dance, especially to the music of Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5. He never missed an opportunity to attend an organized dance.
Born with Down Syndrome, James rose to every occasion, and endured every trial. He was a kind, generous, gracious and humble full participant in life, with an easy smile and good sense of humor. He will be remembered and missed by all who knew him.
James is survived by his sisters Susan (Rev. Dr.) and her wife Peggy O'Conner of Harwich, MA, and Sybil (Dr.) and her husband Kent Smith; and his nephews and nieces, Jonathan McDonald Ladd (Nancy), Elizabeth Carrier-Ladd (Seth), Sarah Gillio (Paul) and Rory Smith.
James' Memorial Service will be held on January 11, 2020 at 10:00am at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1502 West 13th St, Wilmington, DE 19806. Memorial gifts may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Bancroft, 1122 Caldwell Road, Cherry Hill NJ, 08034.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019