James Andrew LeNoir
New Castle - James Andrew LeNoir, age 96, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife of 70 years and six children.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:15 am until 11:15 am on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, 801 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church at the address listed above or to the National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E. 41st Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or by visiting www.ndss.org/donate.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019