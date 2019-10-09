Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church
801 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church
801 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
James Andrew LeNoir Obituary
James Andrew LeNoir

New Castle - James Andrew LeNoir, age 96, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife of 70 years and six children.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:15 am until 11:15 am on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, 801 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church at the address listed above or to the National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E. 41st Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or by visiting www.ndss.org/donate.

To view full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
