Townsend DE - James Austin Segars, Townsend DE, Passed away peacefully at home, with his wife by his side on April 28, 2020. Born on October 6, 1935 in Atlanta, Georgia, he was preceded in Death by his parents Stella and James Segars and his sister Gloria Goddared. He is survived by his wife Ruth McKinney Segars, brother Richard Segars and wife Martha of Fayetteville, Georgia along with daughters Stacy Segars and Shirl Dailey, as well as grandchildren Amanda & Michael Fisher and Marco & Briana Dailey and nephew David John McKinney and family. He enjoyed spending time with other family members, the Fisher's and the Hall's. Jimmy was retired but loved his summer job with the Delaware River Bay Authority as a deckhand on the ferry. He had a passion for golf and played at the Hampton's Golf and Country Club in Auburndale, Florida.




Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
