Services
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
302-239-6854
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church
Newark, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Byrne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James B. Byrne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James B. Byrne Obituary
James B. Byrne

Hockessin - James Barry Byrne, age 81, of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Joseph A. and Bertha H. Byrne. Mr. Byrne was a chemical engineer with DuPont for 39 years and enjoyed playing the tuba in many local bands. He is remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife Shirley Byrne, Hockessin, DE, son Timothy Byrne (Kimberly), Elkton, MD, granddaughter Megan Williams (Donnie), Elkton, MD, son-in-law James Tyre, Smyrna, DE and granddaughter Rebecca Tyre, Smyrna, DE. He was preceded in death by his daughter Julia Tyre.

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 11am at White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, Newark, DE. Visitation will be held 10am to 11am at the church prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in White Clay Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at .

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now