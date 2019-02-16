|
|
James B. Byrne
Hockessin - James Barry Byrne, age 81, of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Joseph A. and Bertha H. Byrne. Mr. Byrne was a chemical engineer with DuPont for 39 years and enjoyed playing the tuba in many local bands. He is remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife Shirley Byrne, Hockessin, DE, son Timothy Byrne (Kimberly), Elkton, MD, granddaughter Megan Williams (Donnie), Elkton, MD, son-in-law James Tyre, Smyrna, DE and granddaughter Rebecca Tyre, Smyrna, DE. He was preceded in death by his daughter Julia Tyre.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 11am at White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, Newark, DE. Visitation will be held 10am to 11am at the church prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in White Clay Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at .
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019