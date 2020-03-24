|
|
James B. Hoban
Newark - James B. Hoban, 75, passed away suddenly and peacefully at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Jim was born in Scranton, PA, on February 4, 1945, son of the late Joseph and Lavinia (Mackrell) Hoban. He was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Hoban and John Hoban.
After graduating from Holy Rosary High School, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and served in Vietnam aboard the USS Perkins. He later graduated from Keystone Jr. College in LaPlume, PA, with a business degree. Jim then began his 30 year career with JCPenney Co., where he held various management positions.
Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Theresa (Skiba) Hoban; his children, Jim (Najet), David (Joy), Jeffrey (Jessica), and Lynn Marie; and six grandchildren, Jim, Danielle, Kate, Max, Evan, and Amy. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, a man with a generous, caring, and quiet manner.
Jim spent much of his retirement working on home improvement projects with his sons. He also developed a newfound interest in writing.
A private service will be held for immediate family at All Saints Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church at a future date.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Wilmington VA Hospital (especially Rena Johnson, NP and Maria Ash, MSN) for the kind and thorough care they provided Jim over the last ten years.
Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19713.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020