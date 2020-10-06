1/1
James Blakeley
1943 - 2020
North East - James Nelson Blakeley, 77 of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong resident of Cecil County, he was born in Elkton on July 24, 1943, the son of the late John C. and Elizabeth Florence (Scofield) Blakeley. James served his country proudly during the Vietnam War in the Army. He retired from Chrysler where he worked as an assembler. James enjoyed anything to do with cars. He was a very good auto mechanic, enjoyed race cars and Mecum Auctions. Most of all he loved his family and took great pleasure in his wife's cooking. Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years: Rita Blakeley; their children: Michele Blakeley, Trisha Blakeley, Jimmy Blakeley, Robin Guns, the late, Linda Anderson, Mark Ritchie (Lana), Rebecca Hopman (Art), Terri Lively (Dean), Nancy Berret and Virginia Kazmaier; 25 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with funeral services held on Thursday, beginning at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
