James "Jeff" Brennan
1938 - 2020
James "Jeff" Brennan

Glen Mills - James "Jeff" Brennan passed away on Tues., April 28th 2020.

Jeff was the beloved husband of 39 years to his late wife, Judy Brennan. Jeff is survived by his 4 children, Michael J. Brennan, Mary Catherine Hill, Timothy P. Brennan, and Heather Miller, and 11 grandchildren and, 3 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Mary Patricia Sullivan and predeceased by his brother William B. Brennan Jr. and their parents, William B. Brennan and Marie Brennan.

Jeff and Judy moved to Newark, DE in 1971.Shortly after Jeff's retirement from Dupont after 30 years, they moved to The Villages, FL in 1999. Jeff and Judy were parishioners of the Resurrection Parish in Pike Creek for 49 years. Jeff has been a resident at Maris Grove in Glen Mills for the last 7 1/2 years.

A church service will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made in Jeff's name to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111.




Published in The News Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
