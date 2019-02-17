|
|
James Bruce Denney
- - James Bruce Denney, 77, passed away peacefully in the presence of dear loved ones the morning of Valentine's Day. He is survived by wife, Gladys, three siblings, son, Randy, Step-daughter, Rosa, and Granddaughter, Kiera; several more grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. He was proceeded in death by a daughter, two sons, his parents, two brothers, and two sisters; and many loved ones.
Adored by many, Bruce was a family man who grew attached to his dogs during his later years. Following his retirement from Chrysler, he enjoyed his woodworking business, traveling with his family (making it to 49 states & all the provinces in Canada!), and keeping in touch with friends.
All are welcome to meet at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home in New Castle, DE at 1:30pm on 2/19/19 to follow Bruce and family to his final resting place, Gracelawn Memorial Park, where there will be a 2pm graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Delaware SPCA or .
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019