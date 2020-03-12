|
James "Jim" C. Boyd
Chadds Ford, PA - James C. Boyd of Chadds Ford, PA, age 73, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Jim was born on December 27, 1946 in Syracuse, NY to the late Edgar Francis Boyd and Margaret Lillian (Mason) Boyd.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Patty (Daly) Boyd of Chadds Ford, PA; son James Ryan Boyd and his wife Jamesina Harrick of Media, PA; daughter Meghan Jean (Boyd) DeMaio of Downingtown, PA and five grandchildren.
A mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine, 10 Old Church Rd, Greenville, DE 19807. Family and friends may begin to visit on Monday starting at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment to follow the mass at cemetery adjacent. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Penn Medicine Hospice" and sent in the care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To view the full obituary or to send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020