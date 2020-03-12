Services
R.T. Foard & Jones, inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph's on the Brandywine
10 Old Church Road
Greenville, DE
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
St Joseph's on the Brandywine
10 Old Church Road
Greenville, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. "Jim" Boyd


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James C. "Jim" Boyd Obituary
James "Jim" C. Boyd

Chadds Ford, PA - James C. Boyd of Chadds Ford, PA, age 73, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Jim was born on December 27, 1946 in Syracuse, NY to the late Edgar Francis Boyd and Margaret Lillian (Mason) Boyd.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Patty (Daly) Boyd of Chadds Ford, PA; son James Ryan Boyd and his wife Jamesina Harrick of Media, PA; daughter Meghan Jean (Boyd) DeMaio of Downingtown, PA and five grandchildren.

A mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine, 10 Old Church Rd, Greenville, DE 19807. Family and friends may begin to visit on Monday starting at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment to follow the mass at cemetery adjacent. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Penn Medicine Hospice" and sent in the care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To view the full obituary or to send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -