James C. (Nip) Howett Jr.

James C. (Nip) Howett Jr. Obituary
James C. Howett, Jr. (Nip)

Hockessin - Nip Howett, age 61, peacefully passed on March 2, 2020 in the presence of love.

Nip is survived by his wife Lorraine of Wilmington, Delaware, his son Jason of Newark, Delaware, and his mother, Joan Marie Howett of Honeybrook, Pennsylvania. Nip was preceded in death by his father, James Charles Howett, and his sister, Andrea Howett Cole. Nip's related and marital families of aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends, all join us in sorrow for our loss.

Nip could persevere to overcome any challenge that life presented. He was known for his sense of humor, his love of music and football, and his dedication to his family. In his professional life he was proud to be an MBNA pioneer. In his personal life he showed us how to keep things in perspective.

Services will be private. To honor Nip, please consider a contribution to the .

Keep Calm and Carry On; Rest in Peace Nip. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
