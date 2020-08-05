1/
James C. Miller Jr.
James C. Miller, Jr.

Palm Beach Co., FL - James C. "Jim" Miller, Jr., aged 55, of Palm Beach Co., FL, formerly of Wilmington DE, passed away suddenly on July 24, 2020.

Jim, "Jimmy," was a force to be reckoned with. He was a lover of Life, greatly loved and adored by all. He grew up first in Phila., PA, then Wilmington DE until 1988 when he entered U.S. Navy Aviation Officer Candidate School. Being a naval pilot was his biggest dream and achievement. As a lieutenant, he flew helicopters all over the world, gathering countless friends with his big heart.

Jim loved his family and friends, music, Heineken, being on the water, pulling pranks and giving nicknames. He was an Eagles fan to the core. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Jim was beloved son, brother, uncle and boyfriend. He is survived by his parents James C. "Bud" Miller Sr. ("Rainman") and Dolores "Lori" Miller, ("Lali") of Wilmington DE, his sister Kristin "Dweeba" Rodgers and her partner Steve "Weeba" Weber, nephews Logan "Woobie" and Landon "Panda" Weber, step-nephews Hunter "Little Muscles" and Jared Weber, all of Forest Hills NY, and girlfriend Debbie "Puddles" Lewis of Palm Beach Co. FL.

A service to honor Jim's life and memory will be held at a later date in Wilmington DE when it is safe to gather. As a dedicated serviceman and veteran, if you would like to make a donation in Jim's name, please do so at www.volunteer.va.gov. Please sign the guestbook at www.edgleycremationservices.com.




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
