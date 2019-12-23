|
|
James C. Turner
Wilmington - James C. Turner, age 85, of Wilmington, DE passed away with his family by his side on December 17, 2019.
Jim was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Crowell and Clara (Milano) Turner. He grew up in South Philadelphia and graduated from Southeast Catholic High School and Widner University. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served on the USS Ranger. He retired from Hercules Incorporated Engineering Department in 1995 with 30 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna (MacMillan) Turner; his three daughters, Carole Uniatowski (Tony), Nancy Fernandez (Vince), Susan Scibilia (Steve); his three grandchildren, Ryan Fernandez (Leah), Alex Fernandez, Rachel Uniatowski; and his great grandson, Troy Vincent Fernandez.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to a charitable organization of your choosing.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019