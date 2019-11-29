|
James Campbell, Jr.
Dover - James Campbell, Jr., 89, of Dover, Delaware, passed away on November 28, 2019 at home after a short but courageous battle with brain cancer.
James was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a University of Delaware graduate and eventually retired from IBM as a Systems Engineer. He was a long time member of Faith Community Church in Camden.
James is survived by his wife of 13 years, Harriett Campbell, his son Bruce Campbell (Terry); daughters Amanda of Smyrna, DE and Emily at home; his daughter Bonnie Stark (Tony) and Schaeffer, Sullivan, Schuler, and son Campbell all at home. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Mildred K. Campbell.
There will be a viewing for family and friends Monday evening, December 2, 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934. There will be a short viewing at Pippin Funeral Home Tuesday, December 3, 10:00 to 11:00 A.M., followed by the funeral service at 11:00. Burial will follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Delaware Hospice, 911 S DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901 or to , 183 South Street, Camden, DE 19934. Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019