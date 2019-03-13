|
|
James Carpenter, III
Elkton, MD - James "Jim" Howard Carpenter, III of Elkton, MD, age 77 passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born March 10, 1941 in Cleveland, OH to the late James Howard Carpenter II and Hazel (Jones) Carpenter.
Jim worked for DuPont for over 35 years before his retirement in 2013. He was a man that did all of his own home repairs and passed that knowledge on to his grandsons. Jim built most of the first house he lived in with his family. He expressed his artistic side through painting, though he was modest about his skill. Jim was passionate about higher education, often stressing that it is important to go to school and saved for his grandsons' college tuition. His most treasured time was spent with his family.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Patricia Carpenter; son, Jac Carpenter and his wife, Janet; daughter, Susan Carpenter; six grandsons: Hunter, Jacob and Noah Masse, Joshua Newlin and Ryan and Jackson Carpenter. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his two sisters: Karen and Kay Carpenter.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 12pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711, where family and friends may begin visiting at 11am. Burial will follow at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Amedisys Hospice" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019