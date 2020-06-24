James Cecil Carter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Cecil Carter

James Cecil Carter, age 88, died June 21, 2020 from injuries sustained from an automobile accident. Born in Bethel Township, Delaware County, Jim has resided the majority of his life in Delaware. He worked for the DuPont Company as a painter and the Brandywine Nature Center. Jim was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed painting, watching the classics like Andy Griffith, Hogan's Hero's and The Simpsons and was a veteran in the National Guard.

Jim was the son of the late Eglisus & Anna Carter. Husband of the late Elaine Carter who died December 25, 2019. Brother of the late Leonard Carter, Laura Jamison, and Anna Smith. Father of the late Alan Carter (2009).

SURVIVORS: His children Margie Corcoran (Charlie) and Lee Carter (no spouse) and stepchildren Billy & Brian Roe. His beloved grandchildren Helen, Alan, Kathryn and Ethan Carter and step grandchildren Mark, Billy, Beth, and Jessica.

Graveside Service Monday June 29, 2020 at 11:00am at Mount Hope Cemetery 4010 Concord Road, Aston, PA. Condolences:

www.nolanfidale.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved