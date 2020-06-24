James Cecil CarterJames Cecil Carter, age 88, died June 21, 2020 from injuries sustained from an automobile accident. Born in Bethel Township, Delaware County, Jim has resided the majority of his life in Delaware. He worked for the DuPont Company as a painter and the Brandywine Nature Center. Jim was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed painting, watching the classics like Andy Griffith, Hogan's Hero's and The Simpsons and was a veteran in the National Guard.Jim was the son of the late Eglisus & Anna Carter. Husband of the late Elaine Carter who died December 25, 2019. Brother of the late Leonard Carter, Laura Jamison, and Anna Smith. Father of the late Alan Carter (2009).SURVIVORS: His children Margie Corcoran (Charlie) and Lee Carter (no spouse) and stepchildren Billy & Brian Roe. His beloved grandchildren Helen, Alan, Kathryn and Ethan Carter and step grandchildren Mark, Billy, Beth, and Jessica.Graveside Service Monday June 29, 2020 at 11:00am at Mount Hope Cemetery 4010 Concord Road, Aston, PA. Condolences: