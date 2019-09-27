Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
Interment
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
2465 Chesapeake City Rd
Bear, DE
James Charles Casula


1945 - 2019
James Charles Casula Obituary
James Charles Casula

Wilmington - James Charles Casula, age 73, passed away 9/11/2019.

Born 10/10/1945 to Mildred and Thomas Casula. Jim graduated from Henry C. Conrad High School and retired from the United States Marine Corps and Pathmark.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Christina Casula (Cheyenne) Gross; grandchildren, Savannah, Memphis & Boston; siblings, Karen (Ed) Hawkins, Wayne Casula, Jean (Lou) LaPenta; nieces and nephews, Luciano LaPenta, Matthew Hawkins and Angela LaPenta. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation for Jim on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilm, DE from 4 to 6 pm. Interment will be held on Monday, Sept. 30 at 11 am at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd, Bear, DE. In Lieu of flowers please make contributions to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr., Wilm. DE 19804 (https://faithfulfriends.us)

See full obituary at www.delawarefuneral.com

302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
