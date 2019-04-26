Services
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Orth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Charles Orth


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Charles Orth Obituary
James Charles Orth

Rehoboth Beach - Chief Petty Officer James Charles Orth, USN/USNR Retired, age 73 of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Beebe Healthcare, in Lewes, DE.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Torbert Funeral Chapels, 1145 E. Lebanon Road/Rt 10, Dover. Military Honors will follow the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to , PO BOX 1893 Memphis, TN 38101, or Autism Delaware, 924 Old Harmony Road, Ste. 201, Newark, DE 19713.

Services are being conducted by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium.

Please visit Mr.Orth's Life Memorial Webpage to read his obituary and sign the online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now