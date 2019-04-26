|
James Charles Orth
Rehoboth Beach - Chief Petty Officer James Charles Orth, USN/USNR Retired, age 73 of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Beebe Healthcare, in Lewes, DE.
A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Torbert Funeral Chapels, 1145 E. Lebanon Road/Rt 10, Dover. Military Honors will follow the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to , PO BOX 1893 Memphis, TN 38101, or Autism Delaware, 924 Old Harmony Road, Ste. 201, Newark, DE 19713.
Services are being conducted by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 26, 2019