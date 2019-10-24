|
|
James Crowe
Elkton, MD - Jim Crowe, 82, passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's disease.
Jim was born and raised in Newark and spent many years living on Cleveland Avenue. As a young man he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and anything else to help support his family. As a teenager he went to work with his father at Buck's Texaco on Cleveland Avenue in Newark. At the age of 17 he met and married Elise Furness and they were married until her death in 2014. Dad always had two questions for everyone, "where does the money come from" and "let me ask you a question". Dad worked two jobs for many years and always claimed that with four kid he worked his extra job at Brandywine Raceway to pay off Dr. Franklin, Dr. Annand and Pilnick's Shoes.
Dad went from working at the "Station" to Furness Electric and then United Electric before his retirement. Dad was very proud of the fact that they were able to buy one of the first homes in Fairfield Crest where Jim and Elise lived for many years before moving to Landenberg and then back to Hockessin. Dad doted on his grandchildren and could be found at any of their activities from horseback riding, sailing or anything else, that anyone was involved in. You could always count on Dad to have his cooler with Bing's Bakery Rolls, Lunch Meat and cold Cokes. Jim also enjoyed hiking and backpacking with the Wilmington Trail Club and Bluegrass music in any shape or form.
Dad was predeceased by his wife Elise Crowe, parents Ruth and Buck Crowe and his beloved sister Sonia Blevins. Jim is survived by his four children, Cindy, Susan, Brian and Alice, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Caraway Manor and Amedisys Hospice for the exceptional care they gave Dad.
Services will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019