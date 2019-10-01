|
|
James D. Brown, Jr.
Newark - James D. Brown Jr., 60 years young, died at home Saturday, September 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, Laurie, and his two daughters, Megan and Becky. The most important thing he wanted people to know is that Jesus changed his life around, and he is fondly remembered for repeatedly saying: "Jesus makes all the difference."
Besides his wife and daughters, Jim is survived by his mother, Arline; three brothers: Barry, Andy and Doug, and their wonderful families. He was preceded in death by his father, James.
A visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, from 9-10 AM at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1842 Otts Chapel Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of James's life at 10 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Jim's favorite charity - World Vision-Clean Water, https://donate.worldvision.org/give/clean-water. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019