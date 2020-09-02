James D. "Jim" Humes
Bear - James D. "Jim" Humes, 68, of Bear, DE, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Born on December 28, 1951, he was the son of the late Florentina (Aufenanger) Humes.
Jim is survived by his wife of 45 years, Josephine (Guasto) Humes; sons Kurt W. Humes (Kristine) of Queens, NY, Craig A. Humes (Thuy) of Walnut Creek, CA, and Christian D. Humes of Los Angeles, CA; granddaughters Juliana A. Humes and Isabella J. Humes; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at St. Margaret of Scotland, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to Council on Brain Injury (https://www.councilonbraininjury.com/
).
