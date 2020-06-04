James D. Payne
New Castle - James Dale Payne age 51, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For a full obituary please go to
delawarefuneral.com
302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.