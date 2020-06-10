James Daniel Mills
Wilmington - James D. Mills "Hardrock" age 53, received his angel wings on May 27, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital. He now rests peacefully in the arms of our Heavenly Father. For more info: www.ben niesmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.