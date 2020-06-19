James Darwin Fagley
Wilmington - James 'Jim' Darwin Fagley passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Sunday, June 14th at University of Pennsylvania Hospital with his family by his side. Born in Spring City, PA on April 15th, 1927 to the late John Noah Fagley and Ruth Naomi Reightnour Fagley.
He graduated from Spring City High School in the class of 1945. One month after graduation, he enlisted in the Army and was honorably discharged as private first class in the 83rd Company 1st Engineers in November 1946.
Jim married Virginia 'Ginny' Lineker on October 30th, 1954 at Christ Church in Pottstown, PA. They would eventually move to Wilmington from West Chester in 1964. Where he would go on to retire from the News Journal as a Typesetter in 1989.
He and Ginny loved to travel with family and friends who he so dearly enjoyed. Jim was a dedicated parishioner of Grace Episcopal Church for over 50 years and active member in AARP and the Lions Club throughout the Claymont-Wilmington area. He enjoyed his network of friends and constant social engagements over the years including Brandywine Camping Chapter (founding member), Grace Fellowship Club and Bowling Leagues. He enjoyed them even more when it included a meal; Jim was regularly seen at Angels, Pancake Breakfasts and Talleyville Dinner Dances. We always said, 'he has a better social calendar then we do.'
He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Virginia Fagley; daughter, Laurie Ann Fagley; his brothers, William and Jack Fagley; and sister, Dorothy Riker.
He is survived by his three children, Richard Fagley (Mae), Irene Richards (Mike), and James "Bruce" Fagley (Barbara) and their families, including 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is survived by four of his siblings, Kenneth Fagley, Valeria Horne and Darlene Maskulak and Ruth Ann Hughes. Jim was so loved and will be missed by many who he touched throughout his life. Memorial services will be determined at a later date in the Fall due to current circumstances, see mccreryandharra.com for future updates.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Grace Episcopal Church or Talleyville-Claymont Lions Club in his name.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.