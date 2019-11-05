Services
James "Jimmy" Deighan

James "Jimmy" Deighan Obituary
James "Jimmy" Deighan

Wilmington - James (Jimmy) Deighan, age 70, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away at home on October 31, 2019. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware to the late John Deighan and Helen Marek. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War and retired from the US Postal Service.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was predeceased by his brother and sisters, as well as great granddaughter, Sophia Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Lewandowski, daughters Ann Marie (Brian) Pruett and Tammie (Tom) Deighan-Vincenti, and son Richard (Bobbie) Deighan. He has seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Highway, Newark where friends may call beginning at 10:00 am. A committal service will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, Delaware at 1:00 pm.

For online condolences please visit www.beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
