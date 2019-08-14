|
James Deshields
Wilmington - James DeShields was born on May 23, 1944, in Pocomoke City, Md to the late Edna Wise and George DeShields. He departed this life on Sun., Aug. 4, 2019, in Christiana Hospital. He was president of the residence counsel at Compton Towers and also he became president of residence counsel at Govenor Bacon Health Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Deshields. James leaves to cherish his memory: sisters, Geraldine "Gerri" Cropper (Alexander), Bernice Corbin and Norma E. Cooper and a host of other family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11am on Fri., Aug. 16, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2200 N. Claymont St., Wilm., DE 19802; viewing from 9-10:45 am only. Burial in Gracelawn Memorial Park. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019