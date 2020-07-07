James E. Bailey
Middletown - James E. Bailey, age 88 of Middletown, DE, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Middletown, DE. Interment with military honors will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Friends are invited to view Jim's services on July 21, 2020 at the website below. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE. Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
to view the complete obituary and sign the online guestbook for Jim.