James E. Baldwin
Newark - James E. Baldwin, lovingly known as Jack, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Born in Wilmington and raised in Yorklyn and Hockessin, Jack was the son of the late Reeves Wilson and Dana Pearl (Barker) Baldwin. He was a graduate of Conrad High School and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in Korea. Upon his return Stateside, he met the love of his life and his future wife, Sandra Matthews. Before retiring in 1999, Jim, as he was known by his colleagues, worked in the facilities maintenance department at Hewlett Packard for 37 years.
Jack will be remembered for his gentle soul. He was an extremely quiet and loving person, who rarely raised his voice. Jack was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who was also very close with his parents.
From fishing to boating, Jack loved doing anything that involved water. Many family memories will be treasured from their summers at Indian River. For many years, Jack and Sandra also enjoyed being snowbirds in Florida during the winter months. He enjoyed collecting lighthouses, as it reminded him of peaceful memories with his family at the beach.
In his leisure time, Jack was an avid gardener. He was a "Jack of all trades", who could fix and build anything. Jack also enjoyed watching football, especially the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Sandra C. (Matthews) Baldwin; his children, Kimberly A. Watson and her husband, Craig, and James E. Baldwin, Jr. and his wife, Tammy; his grandchildren, Tyler Reeves Ferrero and Cheyenne Watson; his brother, Billy Joe Baldwin; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 6 to May 10, 2020.