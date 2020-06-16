James E. Frye



Landenberg - James E. Frye was born on October 14, 1947 and died on March 27, 2020.



James was a hard worker and a family man, who served in the U.S. Navy and later worked as a carpenter for Wilkinson Builders. He was a quiet man, but was always working to the lives of those around him easier and better. He loved hunting and fishing, playing cards, watching sports, especially the Eagles. He will be remembered by his family and friends as someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand and who loved his family deeply and always worked to make life more peaceful.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Florence, his sister and brother, his three children, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call form 1:00-2:00 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, admittance will be regulated and social distancing requirements will be enforced.









