Services
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
2616 Carter street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
2616 Carter street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
2616 Carter street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Herring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Herring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Herring Obituary
James E. Herring

Wilmington - James E. Herring, 90, of Wilmington, Delaware, departed this life on Monday, September 9, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Home going service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 2616 Carter street, Wilmington, DE., by Rev. Dr. LaBarron F. McAdoo, Sr. Viewing 9-11 am; Masonic service 11 am, Usher Ritual 11:30 am; with formal home going service to follow. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.



www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 526-4662
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now