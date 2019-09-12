|
|
James E. Herring
Wilmington - James E. Herring, 90, of Wilmington, Delaware, departed this life on Monday, September 9, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Home going service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 2616 Carter street, Wilmington, DE., by Rev. Dr. LaBarron F. McAdoo, Sr. Viewing 9-11 am; Masonic service 11 am, Usher Ritual 11:30 am; with formal home going service to follow. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 526-4662
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019