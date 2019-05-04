Services
St Mary Magdalen Church
7 Sharpley Rd
Wilmington, DE 19803
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
7 Sharpley Road
Wilmington, DE
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
7 Sharpley Road
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington - Jim Pellegrino, age 87, passed away May 3, 2019, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE. He was the beloved husband of Jean Seefeldt Pellegrino, loving father of Patty (Bill) Slade, Cindy (Bob) Dougherty, Micky (Debbie) Pellegrino, and Lisa Powell. He was a proud grandfather of Kate (Adam) Macklin, Bill (Barbara) Slade, Amanda (Ryan) Hamill, Mallory (Ken) Salador, Lindsay (Zane) Schneider, Ryan Pellegrino, Jake Pellegrino (Sammy Kimball), and Sarah Pellegrino. He was a doting great-grandfather to Brennan, Casey, Billy, Shea, Maddie, Zola, Colleen, and James. He was predeceased by his parents Dominic and Elizabeth Pellegrino, his sister Mary Jane Konrad, and his great-grandson Benjamin.

Jim served in the army during the Korean War and was proud to have served his country. He graduated from St. James High School in Chester, PA, and Pennsylvania Military College (Widener) in 1958. He was a mechanical engineer, and an accredited professional engineer. His career spanned working for RCA, DuPont, and eventually he started his own HVAC Company, JE Pellegrino, Inc. in 1976. He was awarded a certificate from the University of Delaware for excellence in mechanical contracting. He loved problem solving, and had numerous inventions and patents to his credit.

He was an avid golfer and a founding member of Cavalier's Country Club. He was often found at the golf course playing a round of golf with his buddies. He was most proud of his several holes in one. His many hobbies included painting and gardening, but his greatest love, was his family and spending time with them.

The family would like to extend their special thanks to the staff of the Surgical ICU unit 2A at Christiana Care in Newark, for their loving care of Jim during his time there.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 7th from 10-11am at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 7 Sharpley Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2019
