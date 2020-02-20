Resources
James E. "Eddie" Scott

James E. "Eddie" Scott Obituary
James E. Scott, "Eddie"

James E. Scott, "Eddie" passed away February 12, 2020 at his residence.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 27 years, Daphne Scott, mother, Bernice Johnson, 2 children, 1 stepson, 2 siblings, 11 grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Service will be held on Monday Feb. 24, 2020 at 11 am, viewing 9-10:45am, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm. DE 19801.

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
